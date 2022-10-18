JUST IN
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Telangana on Oct 23

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will enter Telangana on October 23 and will continue till November 7, said Manickam Tagore, AICC in charge for Telangana

Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets a 15-year-old specially-abled Mohammad Asim, who swam across the Periyar river in an hour without arms, during party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Wayanad on Wednesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

: The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will enter Telangana on October 23 and will continue till November 7, said Manickam Tagore, AICC in charge for Telangana.

In a tweeton Monday, he said, We are ready for #BharatJodoYatra. Happy to share the details of the Telangana state Yatra details. We Will welcome with our Leader @RahulGandhi ji on 23 rd October and he will be in Telangana till 7 th of Nov 2022. Hope @INCTelangana make it wonderful & historic.

As per the details provided on Tagore's twitter handle, there will be a break in Yatra on October 24, 25 and 26 on account of Diwali. Rahul will start the march at Makthal on October 27 and enter Hyderabad city on November 11. He will hoist national flag at Charminar on that day. The Yatra will leave Telangana at Jukkal in Kamareddy District. Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh had earlier said the Yatra will cover 360 Km in the state.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 13:00 IST

