Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk as 'BJY' ends

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the flag hoisting

Rahul Gandhi | Srinagar | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk here as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', amid stringent security measures usually reserved for a prime ministerial visit.

Taking a 30-minute break from the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march at Sonawar, Gandhi drove to the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on Maulana Azad Road before heading to the clock tower, locally known as 'Ghanta Ghar', to unfurl the tricolour.

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the flag hoisting.

The security for the 10-minute event was at its peak as all roads leading to Lal Chowk had been sealed off from Saturday night and no vehicular movement was allowed.

Shops, business establishments and the weekly flea market were closed as part of the security drill for the flag unfurling by the former Congress president.

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 13:21 IST

