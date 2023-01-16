Rahul resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Adampur in Punjab despite biting cold

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Adampur here in Punjab on Monday, with scores of people marching along with despite biting cold.

The march started from the Kala Bakra area and several Congress leaders, including state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, were seen accompanying Gandhi.

The yatra will enter Hoshiarpur district later in the day as part of its journey in Punjab and will halt for the night at Urmar Tanda.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

It has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

On Saturday, the march was suspended for 24 hours in view of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary death. The MP had suffered a cardiac arrest during the yatra. He was cremated at his native Dhaliwal village in Jalandhar on Sunday.

The march had resumed on Sunday afternoon in Jalandhar and singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh had joined it.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district in May last year.

Gandhi in a tweet had said that he saw amazing courage and patience in Moosewala's father.

The Punjab leg of the march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. The yatra took a break on Friday in the wake of the Lohri festival.

