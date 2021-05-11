Railways delivers over 5,000 tonne of medical oxygen in 22 days to states

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
Rail Land Development Authority puts seven land parcels on auction
Covid: Around 2,511 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen delivered, says railway
Railways permit travel on Chennai suburban trains during non-peak hours
Indian Railways closes the year with higher freight loading than the last
-
The railways has delivered nearly 5,735 tonne of oxygen in over 390 tankers to various states, the national transporter said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Oxygen Express trains delivered 755 tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) across the country.
More than 90 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far.
Since April 19, 293 tonne of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,630 tonne in Uttar Pradesh, 340 tonne in Madhya Pradesh, 812 tonne in Haryana, 123 tonne in Telangana, 40 tonne in Rajasthan, 120 tonne in Karnataka and more than 2,383 tonne in Delhi.
Stations near Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Pune (Maharashtra) are also set to receive their first Oxygen Express trains.
While the first Oxygen Express train to Uttarakhand is expected to reach the state on Tuesday night with 120 tonne of the life-saving gas from Jharkhand's Tatanagar, the one to Pune is also set to reach its destination on Tuesday with more than 50 tonne of oxygen from Orissa's Angul.
A Green Corridor has also been channelled for a fast movement of the Oxygen Express trains, the railways said.
The trains are being run from steel plants that produce oxygen to different parts of the country.
The first Oxygen Express train was run on April 19, when empty tankers began their journey from Mumbai to be loaded with LMO from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU