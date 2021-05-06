Covid: Around 2,511 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen delivered, says railway

-
-
The Railways has delivered 161 tankers with around 2,511 tonne of liquid medical oxygen to various states across the country so far, the national transporter said Thursday.
As many as 40 Oxygen Express trains have already completed their journey so far, it said, adding 22 tankers are on the move with more than 400 tonnes of LMO for Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.
Trains on the run include the first Oxygen Express for Rajasthan where three tankers have been dispatched carrying 40.64 tonnes of LMO from Hapa in Gujarat to Kota.
Till date, 174 tonnes of LMO has been off-loaded in Maharashtra, 689 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 190 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 259 tonnes in Haryana, 123 tonnes in Telangana and 1,053 tonnes in Delhi.
