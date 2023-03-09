Railways increases coal transportation for power sector ahead of summer

Expecting a surge in demand for coal by power plants during the summer, the railways increased its coal transportation by 11.92 per cent in terms of tonnage by the end of February, the national transporter said in a statement on Thursday.

It also said keeping in view the rising demand in the next few years, comprehensive planning of an energy corridor has been done with planned investment of Rs 1 lakh crore for over around 100 projects.

Loading of rakes for the from various sources in the current fiscal -- from April till February -- is 408 rakes a day against 344 rakes a day in last year, an increase of 64 rakes a day, the railways said.

In February, 426.3 rakes a day have been loaded for power houses against 399 rakes a day in February last year, an increase of 27.3 rakes, it said.

In order to meet the projected demand for rakes by the in the coming fiscal, the railways has taken various steps, including higher induction of coal carrying wagons.

From april last year to January, 7,692 BOXNHL and 1,052 BOBRN wagons have been inducted, it said, adding that around 32,534 BOXNHL and 2,450 BOBRN wagons indents are currently pending.

"During the current fiscal, 1,018 freight locomotives have been added to the fleet of IR (Indian Railways) till end of February-23. This increase is expected to continue," it said.

