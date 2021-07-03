Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings respite from sweltering heat

-
Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday evening bringing relief from the sweltering heat.
Rajpath area received heavy rainfall with strong winds while heavy downpour was witnessed in Janpath and Connaught Place. Parts of east Delhi also witnessed rain leading to a drop in temperature.
The metropolis has seen a rise in temperature due to delayed monsoon.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said that Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will witness thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain.
