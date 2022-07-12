Rain-related incidents claim lives of 63 people in Gujarat since June 1

-
ALSO READ
4 killed, 7 injured in lightning strike incidents in Uttar Pradesh
18 killed Assam due to storms and lightning in April, says official
Nine states, one UT in red due to monsoon rainfall deficit, says IMD
Lightning strikes claim 16 lives in Madhya Pradesh in last 3 days
Lightning strikes at different places in UP kill 5, 8 others injured
-
As many as 63 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Gujarat since June 1, of these maximum 33 died due to lightning strikes.
At least eight were killed due to wall collapses, drownings (16), fall of trees (5) and power pole collapse (1), the state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said on Monday.
A total of 10,674 citizens from Anand, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Porbandar, Chhotaudepur, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Narmada and Vadodara districts were relocated by the administration; out of which 6,853 have returned home while approximately 3,821 are at the shelter homes provided by the government.
Addressing a press conference, Trivedi said that a red alert has been issued for heavy rains in Bharuch, Chhotaudepur, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad districts in the state. A total of 18 teams of NDRF and SDRF are deployed for rescue operations in the rain-hit districts.
Stating that the administration is fully equipped to deal with the rainfall situation in the state, he said that the Chief Minister is constantly reviewing the rainfall situation.
Adequate food and water facilities are being provided to affected residents by the administration. An estimated 508 civilians have so far been successfully rescued from five districts amid heavy rainfall.
A total of 25 houses and 11 huts have been damaged since June 1, the minister said, adding that an estimated 272 cattle have died in the state so far.
Notably, more than nine districts in Gujarat have been witnessing heavy rains for the last 48 hours, affecting almost everyone from these districts. Many people have lost their homes and belongings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation in the state. The Prime Minister has assured all necessary help, including the NDRF deployment in the rain affected regions of the state.
Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, during discussions with officials of Bharuch, Tapi, Narmada, Surat, Valsad, Dang and Chhotaudepur districts, has instructed officials to carry out relief operations with an approach of zero casualty.
Health Minister and Minister in charge of Ahmedabad Hrishikesh Patel visited various places in Ahmedabad and assessed the situation.
--IANS
asmita/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU