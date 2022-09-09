Rajasthan CM Gehlot to launch 100 days' employment scheme in urban areas

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan to launch 100-day urban employment guarantee scheme on Friday
How a labour helpline is assisting informal workers in recovering wages
Will inclusion in labour code work or do gig workers need a special law?
New restriction in MGNREGA a 'setback to rural economy': Kerala to Centre
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
-
The Rajasthan government is going to launch on Friday its ambitious scheme to provide 100 days of employment to needy families in urban areas on the lines of the MGNREGA.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is scheduled launch the "Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme" in the presence of Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi, Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria and Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar.
Local MLAs will also be present on the occasion.
The state-level programme will be held near a tunnel on Agra Road, an official said.
Ministers in-charge of districts will launch the scheme in their respective districts.
More than 2.25 lakh families have already registered for the scheme announced by the chief minister in the state budget this year.
Projects on environment protection, water conservation, heritage conservation, maintenance of gardens, removal of encroachment, illegal sign boards, hoardings and banners, and sanitation, cleanliness and other such work will be undertaken under the scheme.
People in the age group of 18 to 60 are eligible for the scheme. Interested families will get 100 days of employment.
At least 50 people will be given employment in each ward of urban local bodies. Janaadhar card or its registration slip is required for registration under the scheme. Registration can be done at e-Mitra centers.
The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 800 crore for this.
The work permitted in the scheme will be approved and executed through the committees at the state, district or local body level.
The local bodies doing good work under the scheme will be rewarded by the state government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 10:37 IST