Rajasthan CM Gehlot to launch 100 days' employment scheme in urban areas

The Rajasthan government is going to launch on Friday its ambitious scheme to provide 100 days of employment to needy families in urban areas on the lines of the MGNREGA

Rajasthan government | Ashok Gehlot | MGNREGA

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after presenting the state Budget 2022-23 in the Assembly, in Jaipur (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

The Rajasthan government is going to launch on Friday its ambitious scheme to provide 100 days of employment to needy families in urban areas on the lines of the MGNREGA.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is scheduled launch the "Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme" in the presence of Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi, Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria and Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar.

Local MLAs will also be present on the occasion.

The state-level programme will be held near a tunnel on Agra Road, an official said.

Ministers in-charge of districts will launch the scheme in their respective districts.

More than 2.25 lakh families have already registered for the scheme announced by the chief minister in the state budget this year.

Projects on environment protection, water conservation, heritage conservation, maintenance of gardens, removal of encroachment, illegal sign boards, hoardings and banners, and sanitation, cleanliness and other such work will be undertaken under the scheme.

People in the age group of 18 to 60 are eligible for the scheme. Interested families will get 100 days of employment.

At least 50 people will be given employment in each ward of urban local bodies. Janaadhar card or its registration slip is required for registration under the scheme. Registration can be done at e-Mitra centers.

The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 800 crore for this.

The work permitted in the scheme will be approved and executed through the committees at the state, district or local body level.

The local bodies doing good work under the scheme will be rewarded by the state government.

First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 10:37 IST

