Rajasthan has 4th highest active Covid cases, oxygen supply inadequate: CM

-
ALSO READ
Ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines in Rajasthan: Gehlot to officials
Rajasthan has insufficient stock of Covid-19 vaccine: CM Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot condoles death of 13 people in MP road accident
Ashok Gehlot hits out at Modi govt over electoral bonds scheme
Assam Congress MLAs will not leave party post-election, says Ashok Gehlot
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state now has the fourth highest active COVID-10 cases but oxygen supply is not adequate.
He said the situation is "extremely fragile" as there are also constraints in lifting 100 metric tonnes (MT) of allocated oxygen from Burnpur and Kalinganagar in the East and "this quota has not been adequately utilised by us despite best efforts".
"Rajasthan has fourth highest active cases at 2.11 lac, which is 5.72% of the total active cases of the country. The present oxygen allocation is 435 MT," Gehlot tweeted.
The chief minister has urged to revise the allotment of oxygen from Jamnagar and Hazira immediately as active COVID-19 cases are going down in many states, and also allotment of more imported oxygen at the earliest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU