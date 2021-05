Rajasthan has 4th highest active Covid cases, oxygen supply inadequate: CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Friday said that the state now has the fourth highest active COVID-10 cases but supply is not adequate.

He said the situation is "extremely fragile" as there are also constraints in lifting 100 metric tonnes (MT) of allocated from Burnpur and Kalinganagar in the East and "this quota has not been adequately utilised by us despite best efforts".

"Rajasthan has fourth highest active cases at 2.11 lac, which is 5.72% of the total active cases of the country. The present allocation is 435 MT," Gehlot tweeted.

The chief minister has urged to revise the allotment of oxygen from Jamnagar and Hazira immediately as active COVID-19 cases are going down in many states, and also allotment of more imported oxygen at the earliest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)