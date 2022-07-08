Rajasthan received 26% more-than-normal rain at beginning of monsoon

recorded 26 per cent more-than-normal rainfall at the start of the monsoon season as rains lashed several parts of the state with isolated places witnessing heavy showers since Thursday, officials said.

Against a normal rainfall of 102.56 mm between June 1 and July 8, the state recorded 129.83 mm of rains, the water resources department said.

Bakani in Jhalawar recorded 10 cm of rain and Ahore in Jalore gauged 9 cm of showers in 24 hours till Friday morning. Fatehpur in Jaisalmer and Bilara in Jodhpur each recorded 7 cm of rainfall, while Sajjangarh in Banswara and Jawai dam in Pali received 6 cm of rain during this period, the meteorological department said.

The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall in Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Sirohi, Barmer and Jlaore districts on Friday and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu and Churu districts on Saturday.

Of the 33 districts in Rajasthan, 11 received normal rainfall and as many excess rains, while nine got abnormal rainfall and two deficit rains.

