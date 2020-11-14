Haryana reports 2,118 fresh Covid-19 cases, five additional deaths

-
Haryana reported 2,118 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state's infection tally to 1,97,917, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,011.
Two deaths each were from Faridabad and Bhiwani, and one fatality was reported from Gurgaon, according to the state Health department's daily bulletin.
Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Faridabad (621), Gurgaon (504) and Hisar (196).
The number of active cases in the state stands at 19,538. As many as 1,76,368 patients have been discharged after treatment, while the recovery rate is at 89.11 per cent.
