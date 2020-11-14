Delhi's Covid-19 tally at 482,000 with 7,340 new cases, death toll at 7,519

-
ALSO READ
1,195 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,35,598; death toll at 3,963
Kerala reports highest daily surge of 4,644 Covid cases, death toll at 519
674 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally to 139,156; death toll at 4,033
Delhi sees 35 new Covid deaths taking toll to 5,616; case tally at 298,000
MP sees highest one-day rise in Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 15,284
-
The national capital recorded 7,340 COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to over 4.82 lakh on Saturday, while 96 new fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll in the city to 7,519, authorities said.
These fresh cases were detected from 49,645 tests, including 19,635 RT-PCR ones, conducted the previous day. The positivity rate in the city was 14.78 per cent amid festivities and rising pollution, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was recorded on Wednesday and 85 fatalities were recorded that day. On November 12, the number of fatalities was 104, the highest in over five months.
On Saturday, 96 more fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 7,519, the bulletin said.
The tally of active cases in the national capital on Saturday rose to 44,456 from 44,329 the previous day.
According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has reached 4,82,170.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU