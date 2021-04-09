Rajasthan reports 3,970 fresh coronavirus cases, 12 more deaths

-
Rajasthan records 3,970 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 3,54,287, while 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,898 on Friday, an official report stated.
Four deaths were reported from Udaipur, three from Banswara and one each from Barmer, Jodhpur, Kota, Rajsamand and Pali, it said.
Of the fresh cases, a maximum of 767 infections were recorded in Jaipur, followed by Jodhpur 498, Kota 439, Udaipur 360, Dungarpur 340 and Bhilwara 245, among others.
A total of 3,27,304 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far, while there are 24,085 active cases in the state, the report added.
