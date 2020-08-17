Rajasthan's Covid-19 death toll rises to 876, caseload climbs to 61,296

Fourteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Sunday taking the state's death toll to 876, while the highest single-day spike of 1,317 cases pushed the caseload to 61,296, a health department official said.

Of the new deaths, three each were reported from Bikaner and Jaipur, and two each from Ajmer, Bhilwara, Udaipur and Sikar, the official said.

Out of the total deaths in the state, Jaipur has reported 232 fatalities, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 65 in Bharatpur, 59 in Ajmer, 57 in Bikaner, 53 in Kota, 37 each in Nagaur and Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

Among the new COVID-19 cases, 164 were from Jaipur, 135 from Jodhpur, 110 from Alwar, 79 from Kota, 74 from Ajmer, 73 from Bikaner, 66 each from Bharatpur and Udaipur, 61 from Barmer and 51 from Bhilwara.

Chittorgarh reported 50 new cases, Pali 45, Baran 35, Tonk 34, Nagaur 33, and Jhalawar 32.

There are 13,816 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 45,434 have been discharged after treatment, the official said.

