Rajnath-Austin meet: India, US resolve to expand strategic cooperation

-
ALSO READ
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin likely to visit India later this month
US Defence Secretary to travel to India along with Japan, S Korea next week
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with US counterpart Lloyd Austin
US Senate confirms Gen Austin as country's first black defense secretary
Biden nominates Lloyd Austin as the first black man to lead US defence dept
-
India and the US on Saturday resolved to further expand their global defence and security cooperation including military-to-military engagement, information sharing, logistics support as both sides vowed to work for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
After talks with visiting US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the two sides agreed to pursue enhanced cooperation between Indian military and the US Indo-Pacific Command, Central Command and Africa Command.
"I am happy to inform that I had a comprehensive and fruitful discussion with Secretary Austin and his delegation. We are keen to work together to realise the full potential of the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership," Singh said in his statement to the media.
Referring to Indo-US foundational agreements on defence ties, he said both sides discussed steps to be taken to realise the full potential of pacts such as LEMOA (Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement), COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) and BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) for mutual benefit.
Singh also said the recent summit of leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia under the Quad framework emphasised the resolve to maintain a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
In his comments, Secretary Austin reaffirmed the commitment by the US to a comprehensive and forward-looking defence partnership with India as a "central pillar" of its approach to the region.
He also described the India-US relationship as a "stronghold" of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
"Singh and I had a very productive discussion...I wanted to convey the Biden-Harris administration's message about our strong commitment to our allies and partners," he said.
Austin, who arrived here on Friday as part of his three-nation first overseas tour as the US Defence Secretary, also said India is an increasingly important partner in today's rapidly changing international dynamics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU