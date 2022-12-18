JUST IN
India, SL to launch ferry service between Kankesanthurai and Pondicherry
Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of RSS farmer body's protest
Govt spending Rs 7 trn for development in northeast now, says PM Modi
Andhra govt not letting party leaders visit violence-hit Macherla: TDP
Amid ED probe, Baghel says prepared for more such moves from Centre
India needs to change course to curb air pollution: World Bank study
BCAS conducts study on holding area for intl passengers at Delhi airport
In a first in Tamil Nadu, mobile electric crematorium launched in Erode
Possible neural link between early life trauma and eating disorder: Study
PM Modi arrives in Tripura; set to address rally, launch projects
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Subordinate judiciary in MP to be called district judiciary: HC circular
icon-arrow-left
Smriti Irani visits Purba Medinipur for outreach ahead of panchayat polls
Business Standard

Rajnath Singh cites 'puranas' to underline navy's role in India's security

The defence minister was speaking after stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao was commissioned into the navy in Mumbai

Topics
Rajnath Singh | Defence minister

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday cited puranas' to underscore the important role the Indian Navy plays in the country's maritime security.

Singh mentioned about puranas (sacred writings on Hindu mythology) in his speech after stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao was commissioned into the Navy in Mumbai. Even if our puranas are mere (figment of) imagination, there is truth behind them," he said. "They are important for us, he added. I am stating all this before you as our puranas mention the importance of the sea. There is hardly a story which doesn't mention the sea. At some places (in the puranas), there is a description of Lord Vishnu's kshir sagar (ocean of milk), in some places the earth is seeking shelter in the sea due to atrocities by demons, Singh said. The defence minister said all are very well acquainted with the role of the sea in the epic Ramayana. The sea is present in all the stories. But here, I would like to mention the story about samudra manthan (tale from Hindu mythology, where Lord Vishnu takes the incarnation of a huge tortoise and helps the gods and demons churn the ocean) in which 14 ratnas (gems) emerge from the ocean. Goddess Laxmi is one of the 14 ratnas. She is known as the goddess of wealth. That is why the sea is the fountainhead of wealth and prosperity. You (Navy personnel) guard our seas, so you are also guarding our wealth and prosperity, Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajnath Singh

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 17:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU