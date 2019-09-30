Rajnath Singh fires machine gun during a day at sea on INS Vikramaditya

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh undertook a day at sea on board INS Vikramaditya with the Western Fleet
The Defence Minister seated inside a fighter jet on board the INS Vikramaditya
Rajnath Singh interacting with Navy personnel. The defence minister said the Navy is always ready to defend the country from all threats
The Defence Minister has first-hand experience of the Western Fleet's fire power, and even fired a machine gun
Rajnath Singh flanked by Indian Navy personnel
After a yoga session on the aircraft carrier early Sunday morning, Singh said yoga has found acceptance across the world
He witnessed naval operations including weapon firing by fighter aircraft and night flying operations by helicopter from the deck of the aircraft carrier
