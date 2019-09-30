Delhi HC refuses bail to Chidambaram, says he may influence witnesses

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court Monday refused to grant bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

Justice Suresh Kait denied bail to the Congress leader, saying there is no chance of tampering with evidence but there is a possibility that Chidambaram can influence witnesses.

Chidambaram, who is in custody since his arrest by the CBI on August 21, did not approach the trial court and had directly filed the regular bail plea in the high court.

He was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence in the national capital and is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.
First Published: Mon, September 30 2019. 15:25 IST

