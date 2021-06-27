Rajnath Singh speaks to Vice Air Chief over explosions at Jammu IAF base

-
-
The Indian Air Force is probing whether the two low-intensity explosions at its base in Jammu on Sunday were part of a terror attack, people familiar with the defence and security establishment said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office said he spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora over the explosions.
Investigators are also examining the possible use of drones to drop the explosives at the airport that has various assets of the IAF, they said.
In a Twitter post, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said two "low-intensity explosions" were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu air force station and one of them caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.
"There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," it said.
The people cited above said all angles including the possible involvement of terror networks in the explosions are being probed.
"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today's incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation," it tweeted.
The people cited above said Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has been apprised about the explosions.
The IAF chief is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from Saturday.
