Rajnath Singh to launch two Indian navy warship in Mumbai next week

-
ALSO READ
INS Visakhapatnam commissioned into Indian Navy in presence of Defence Min
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit US from April 11 to 14
Budget 2022: Will 68% earmarking boost indigenous defence manufacturing?
Last rites of Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder to be held in Delhi today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief President Kovind on chopper crash
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch two frontline warships of the Indian Navy in Mumbai on May 17 which will mark a significant milestone in their construction, officials said on Friday.
The ship 'Surat' is the fourth and last of the stealth destroyers under the 'Project 15B' programme.
The second ship, 'Udaygiri' is part of the 'Project 17A' frigate programme.
The launch refers to a ship entering water for the first time.
"The nation will witness a landmark event in the history of indigenous warship building when two frontline warships of Indian Navy will be launched concurrently at Mazgaon Docks Limited in Mumbai on May 17," said an Indian Navy official.
The Project 15B class of ships are the next generation stealth guided missile destroyers of the Indian Navy being built at the Mazgaon Docks Ltd in Mumbai.
'Surat' is the fourth ship of Project 15B destroyers which heralds a significant makeover of the P15A (Kolkata Class) destroyers, the official said.
The ship Surat has been built using the block construction methodology which involved hull construction at two different geographical locations and has been joined together at MDL, the official said.
The first ship of this class was commissioned in 2021. The second and third ships have been launched and are at different stages of trials.
The ship 'Udaygiri' is named after a mountain range in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
It is the third ship of Project 17A frigates.
These are follow on of the P17 Frigates (Shivalik Class) with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.
Both 15B and P17A ships have been designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU