Ram Janmbhoomi Trust refutes allegations of fraud in land purchase

-
ALSO READ
Scams happening by taking donations in name of Lord Ram, alleges Congress
UP: Fraudsters duping people in name of Ram temple fund collection booked
Ram Temple to be ready in three years, says temple General-Secretary
Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya to celebrate Holi for first time
Ram Mandir Trust purchases 1.15 lakh square feet of land in Ayodhya
-
Refuting the allegation of fraud by Opposition parties in purchasing land worth at an inflated price for the Ram temple premises, Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Sunday termed the charges as "misleading and motivated by political hatred".
In a release, Rai replied to the Oppositions' allegations and said that all lands that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far have been bought at a price much less than the open market cost.
"After the Supreme Court's decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on November 9, 2019, innumerable people from across the country started coming to Ayodhya to buy land. Land prices have increased. The plot on which newspaper discussion is being conducted is a very prominent place near the railway station. The land that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far has been bought at a price much less than the open market price," Rai said.
He added that buying and selling of the land are being done on the basis of mutual dialogue and consent.
"After taking consent, the consent form is signed. All types of court fees and stamp papers are being purchased online. The purchase of land is being done on the basis of the consent letter, accordingly, the entire value is transferred online to the seller's account," he said.
"Some political leaders are misleading people. It is meant to mislead society, the people concerned are political and hence motivated by political hatred," Rai added.
Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan Pandey made corruption allegations against Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and sought a CBI probe into the matter.
"The Trust purchased a piece of land, which had been bought in Rs 2 crores just 10 minutes before, in Rs 18.5 crores on March 18," he alleged.
He also said that Trust member Anil Mishra and Mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay are witnesses in both the sale agreements.
Taking to Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, also made similar allegations. Attaching several documents with the Tweet, Singh said: "Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari bought land worth Rs 2 crores at 7:10 pm. At 7:15 pm, Champat Rai of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust bought this land from them for Rs 18.5 crores.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU