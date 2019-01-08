Rath yatra: SC seeks Mamata govt's response on BJP plea for persmission

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
The Supreme Court Tuesday sought a response from the West Bengal government on a plea by BJP seeking permission to take out Rath Yatra in the state.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP has challenged the order of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court, which had disallowed the Rath Yatra.

An apex court bench headed by Justice S K Kaul also asked the BJP state unit to submit a revised plan for its "Save Democracy" rally for consideration by the state government.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on January 15.
First Published: Tue, January 08 2019. 11:55 IST

