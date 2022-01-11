Record 1,550 fresh Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh, active ones 5,476

-
ALSO READ
2 people dead, 10 missing, 20 stranded in Himachal Pradesh flash-floods
Himachal CM announces 6% extra DA for state govt employees, pensioners
Kinnaur: Himachal CM says over 50 trapped in landslide; rescue ops underway
4 dead, over 50 feared buried in massive landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur
Himachal Pradesh reports 96 fresh coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths
-
Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 1,550 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of active cases to 5,476 from 4,186 and total number of infections till date to 2,34,835, a Health Department official said.
The Covid toll, however, remained pegged at 3,867 as no death was reported on Tuesday, he added.
The highest number of 325 new cases were found in Kangra, followed by 287 in Solan, 270 in Hamirpur, 153 in Shimla, 148 in Mandi, 117 in Una, 89 in Kullu, 73 in Bilaspur, 47 in Sirmaur, 27 in Chamba, 12 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 5,476 from 4,186 on Monday, the official said.
Besides, 258 more patients recovered from the viral disease.
With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,25,462, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU