Record 1,550 fresh Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh, active ones 5,476

on Tuesday recorded 1,550 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of active cases to 5,476 from 4,186 and total number of infections till date to 2,34,835, a Health Department official said.

The Covid toll, however, remained pegged at 3,867 as no death was reported on Tuesday, he added.

The highest number of 325 new cases were found in Kangra, followed by 287 in Solan, 270 in Hamirpur, 153 in Shimla, 148 in Mandi, 117 in Una, 89 in Kullu, 73 in Bilaspur, 47 in Sirmaur, 27 in Chamba, 12 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

Besides, 258 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in stands at 2,25,462, he said.

