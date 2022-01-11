Covid-19: 14,473 new cases in Karnataka, 10,800 from Bengaluru alone

-
-
Reporting another spike, Karnataka on Tuesday registered over 14,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 and five fatalities, taking the tally to 30,78,129 and the death toll to 38,379.
The state that has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, today reported 14,473 daily cases, compared to 11,698 on Monday.
Of the new cases on Tuesday, 10,800 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 840 people being discharged and 3 deaths.
The total number of active cases across the state is now 73,260.
There were 1,356 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,66,461, the health department bulletin said.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 10.30 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.03 per cent.
Of the five deaths, three are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kolar and Uttara Kannada.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 583 new cases, Mysuru 562, Tumakuru 332, Mandya 263, Udupi 250, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,19,340 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,82,201 and Tumakuru 1,22,251.
According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,43,995, followed by Mysuru 1,77,904 and Tumakuru 1,20,221.
Cumulatively, a total of 5,79,74,606 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,40,452 were on Tuesday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
