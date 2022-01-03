Record number of vehicles crosses Atal Tunnel in HP's Rohtang on Jan 1

A record number of vehicles crossed the Atal Tunnel, an all-weather road beneath the 13,058-foot-high mountain in Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang Pass on January 1, Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police Manav Verma said on Monday.

A total of 7,515 vehicles crossed the tunnel in 24 hours on the first day of 2022, he added.

This is the highest number of vehicles that crossed the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang in a single day after it was inaugurated on October 3, 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per an estimate, over 60,000 people crossed the tunnel in these vehicles on January 1, he added.

The Atal Tunnel is the world's longest tunnel at an altitude above 10,000 feet. Built at an altitude of 10,040 ft, the 9.02-km underpass connects Lahaul of Lahaul-Spiti district and Manali of Kullu district in

It has become a prime tourist destination after it was thrown open to the public by Prime Minister Modi in October 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)