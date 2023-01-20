JUST IN
Business Standard

Recruitment process under our govt more streamlined, transparent: PM Modi

The PMO had earlier said the 'Rozgar Mela' is a step towards fulfilment of Modi's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation

Topics
Narendra Modi | Govt recruitment | Prime Minister Office

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that his government had effected broad changes in the recruitment process by making it more streamlined and time-bound while boosting transparency and speed.

Distributing 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in different government departments, Modi said the ongoing 'Rozgar Mela' exercises have become an identity of his government. This shows that it fulfils what it resolves to do, he added.

The prime minister had last year announced the 'Rozgar Mela' drive to give jobs to 10 lakh people and noted on Friday that several states where the BJP and its allies are in power have also been holding them.

More states will organise them soon, he said.

Addressing the recruits, he asked them to resolve to serve people and said the mantra in the administrative system should be that the citizen is always right like it is noted in business that the consumer is always right.

That is why employment in the government sector is called "government service" and not jobs, he said.

The prime minister noted that a large number of recruits are from families where no one was in government service. A transparent and clear recruitment process awards people's merit and competence, he said.

Modi said massive investment in the infrastructure sector has boosted employment and self-employment opportunities. When development growth takes place at a fast pace, self-employment opportunities also rise quickly, he added.

The PMO had earlier said the 'Rozgar Mela' is a step towards fulfilment of Modi's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation.

The 'Rozgar Mela' is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, it added.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions under the central government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, grameen dak sevak, Income Tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers among others.

The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the 'Karmayogi Prarambh' module was also shared during the programme as Modi interacted with some of them.

The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 13:16 IST

