Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu arrested again in connection with FIR by ASI

-
ALSO READ
Delhi riots case: Police likely to release photographs of 20 accused
Over 23,000 farm fire incidents in Punjab so far this season: Official data
Short of answers or assurances: Govt unable to handle farmer protests
Vacate Delhi, return to borders, Punjab CM Amarinder tells farmers
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at Delhi's ITO: Police
-
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested actor-activist Deep Sidhu on Saturday in connection with an FIR lodged by the Archaeological Survey of India for allegedly damaging public property during the farmers' tractor parade violence on Republic Day at Red Fort, officials said.
The arrest came after a Delhi court granted bail to the actor-activist arrested on February 9 in connection with the Red Fort violence. Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen granted relief to the accused on Friday on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of a like amount.
The court noted that the accused was in custody since February 9, 2021, with 14 days of remand in police custody.
It said that a police plea for further incarceration for the sole purpose of voice sampling was not justifiable.
While granting the bail, the judge directed the accused to deposit his passport with the investigating officer and appear before the police station as well as the court as and when required.
On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO in Delhi from the Ghazipur border clashed with police, the agency claimed in its FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, adding that many of them who were driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU