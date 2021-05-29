Remdesivir production ramped up 10 times, says Mansukh Mandaviya

-
Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that the production of Remdesivir has been ramped up ten times from 33,000 vials per day to 3,50,000 vials per day.
Taking to Twitter he said that the number of plants producing Remdesivir have also increased from just 20 to 60 within a month.
"I am delighted and satisfied to inform you all that the Production of Remdesivir is ramped up ten times from just ~33,000 vials/day on 11th April 2021 to ~3,50,000 vials/day today under the astute leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.
He further said the government has decided to discontinue the central allocation of Remdesivir to states.
"We have also increased the number of plants producing Remdesivir from just 20 to 60 plants within a month. Now the country has enough #Remdesivir as the supply is much more than the demand. So we have decided to discontinue the Central Allocation of Remdesivir to states," he said.
The Union Minister said that the Centre has decided to procure 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir to maintain it as a strategic stock.
"But I have also directed @nppa_india & @CDSCO_INDIA_INF to continuously monitor the availability of Remdesivir in the country. Government of India has also decided to procure 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir to maintain it as a strategic stock for the emergency requirement," he added.
Meanwhile, with 1,73,790 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in 45 days, maintaining the ongoing declining trend, according to the Union health ministry. Active cases in the country fell to 22,28,724 with active cases decreasing by 1,14,428 in the last 24 hours.
