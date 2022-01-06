Job scam: Police arrests former AIADMK Minister, three others

-
Former AIADMK minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji was arrested in a case involving alleged job scam on Wednesday in Karnataka and brought to Tamil Nadu, police said.
Three others who allegedly helped him have also been arrested.
The former Minister, whose anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the Madras High Court last month, was arrested in connection with the scam, a police official here said.
The police case here on job scam is against Bhalaji, two of his personal assistants and an associate.
Two separate FIRs were registered previously by the Virudhunagar police following complaints.
At least 23 victims were identified and a total of Rs 1.40 crore was collected from them allegedly for securing jobs. They were promised various jobs in the state government departments/undertakings including in the state-run dairy cooperative 'Aavin.'
Conspiracy, cheating, criminal intimidation are among the IPC sections invoked against them.
Bhalaji held the milk and dairy development portfolio in the previous AIADMK government (2016-21).
Dismissing the anticipatory bail petition of Bhalaji and others, the High Court had said in cases of job racketeering, the court finds innocents are being cheated, lured and their future becomes questionable... "job aspirants not only lose their money, they also lose their future."
"This case is one of job racketeering. Hence, this court is not inclined to show any leniency on the petitioners." After the plea was rejected, police had formed special teams to apprehend him.
