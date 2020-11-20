Rs 2,000 fine for spitting, chewing tobacco in public places in Delhi

-
Spitting and consumption of tobacco in public places, violation of COVID-19 quarantine rules, not wearing of masks and not maintaining social distancing will now attract a fine of Rs 2,000 in the national capital, according to a notification issued by the Delhi government on Friday.
The increase in the fine amount from earlier Rs 500 came at a time the national capital recorded a spike in coronavirus cases.
The notification was issued by the health department following Lt Governor Anil Baijal's approval.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced sweeping measures to tackle the pandemic, including a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks, reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals and doubling of testing centres in every district.
The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.
