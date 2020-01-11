UP Police arrest two officials of brokerage firm SMC in Rs 4,122-cr PF scam

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two senior officials of brokerage firm SMC in the alleged multi-crore UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) employees’ (PF) scam, in which Rs 4,122 crore was illegally invested in private mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL).

The fresh arrests were made by the (EOW) of the police after establishing an alleged complicity of the brokerage in this scam. Those arrested have been identified as SMC Deputy Director Alok Garg and another senior official Mahesh Gupta.

According to sources, the duo had been subjected to intense interrogation over the past days with regards to the ongoing probe.

So far, 16 people, including senior UPPCL officials, have been arrested even as the (ED) has already begun a parallel probe into the money laundering angle to the scam.

Last month, the ED had registered a money laundering case in New Delhi and an ED team had later arrived in Lucknow and met with the EOW sleuths probing the PF scam case.

“The ED officials were briefed about the case and the probe conducted by the EOW. They also took along some documents for investigating the money laundering angle in the PF investment episode,” EOW director general Rajendra Pal Singh had earlier told Business Standard.

As such, the EOW and ED probes are underway concurrently. While the EOW is probing the alleged criminal conspiracy and unauthorised investment of the PF corpus in DHFL, the ED seeks to unearth any money laundering syndication.

While Rs 4,122 crore were parked with between March 2017 and December 2018, about Rs 2,267 crore are outstanding with the company, which has been barred by the Bombay High Court from making fresh repayments owing to another ongoing ED probe into money laundering.

The funds were channelised in installments through 28 brokerages or bogus firms allegedly in connivance with the officials managing the two UPPCL PF trusts.

In November, the EOW had arrested then UPPCL managing director A P Mishra, now retired, apart from suspended officials Praveen Kumar Gupta and Sudhanshu Dwivedi in the case. Besides, those arrested included chartered accounts (CA) and the owners of brokerage or bogus investment firms.

Later, the had promised to ensure the payment of the outstanding amount with if the non-banking financial company (NBFC) failed to fulfil its commitment.

While, Rs 4,122 crore was invested in DHFL, the corpus was also parked in LIC Housing Finance and PNB Housing Finance with the investments in the three NBFCs totalling Rs 6,600 crore.

Meanwhile, the state has also started the process of disinvesting PF corpus in LIC Housing and PNB Housing.

The Adityanath government has even recommended a CBI probe, although the central agency is yet to take over the case.