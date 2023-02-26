JUST IN
CBI questioning of Sisodia: AAP leaders detained for protesting near office
Rs 5.44 crore earned as norms for serving food in open spaces relaxed

Civic authorities have earned Rs 5.44 crore as revenue from various restaurants and other establishments after norms for serving food in open spaces and terrace areas were relaxed

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

restaurant
(Photo: ANI)

Civic authorities have earned Rs 5.44 crore as revenue from various restaurants and other establishments after norms for serving food in open spaces and terrace areas were relaxed, officials said on Sunday.

According to the relaxed norms, owners are permitted to serve food in the open space adjacent to their licensed eating houses, subject to meeting certain conditions.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in a statement on Sunday, said it granted permission for use of 138 such open spaces and 57 terraces.

The MCD has collected Rs 5.44 crore in revenue since the norms were relaxed, it said.

Officials said this policy will also help promote tourism and job creation, adding that the MCD is continuously working towards augumenting its revenues.

The erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had implemented a policy for use of open space abutting a licensed eating house and terrace for service or dining purposes. This policy has now been extended to the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) areas as part of the unified civic body's policy.

The three corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- that existed from 2012 to 2022 were merged into a single corporation last May.

The policy was taken hands-on by restaurant owners, the officials said.

The general public has also benefitted from this policy as they have the option of dining in open areas and enjoying the surrounding scenic beauty, they said.

According to the MCD policy, eating house owners can serve food in the open space adjacent to their licensed establishment or terrace only if they are the legal occupants of the open space or the terrace area.

A no-objection certificate from the Fire department is also mandatory. However, the certificate is not required for use of open space on the ground level and the if the restaurant's total open area on the upper floors is less than 90 square metre, the statement said.

Open space dining should not block the pedestrian way and permission will not be allowed in the refuse area left for fire rescue. Cooking or kitchen activity is also not allowed in the open space or on the terrace.

The MCD will charge an annual licence fee at Rs 200 per sq feet for an open space or terrace area or part of the terrace area of the eating house. For star hotels (four stars and above), the annual licence fee will be Rs 500 per sq feet, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 17:47 IST

