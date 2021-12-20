RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Dalai Lama in Dharamsala

-
ALSO READ
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama
No birthday celebrations for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who turns 71
China does not have any right in choosing next Dalai Lama: Monastery Head
Climate change must be addressed on cooperative global level: Dalai Lama
China 'firmly opposes' Tibetan monk attending Blinken's India event
-
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday called on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama here.
The meeting, held at the residence of the Dalai Lama in Mcleodganj, lasted for one hour.
The Dalai Lama has started meeting the public from December 15. His interaction with the public had remained suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020.
President of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering, his cabinet and speaker of Tibetan parliament-in-exile Sonam Temphel also met the RSS chief.
When asked about Bhagwat's meeting with the Dalai Lama, Tsering said, I was not at the meeting but I am sure that they must have talked about issues concerning the larger interest of humanity.
Bhagwat was on a five-day visit to Kangra and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU