RSS condemns sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple, calls it 'conspiracy'

-
ALSO READ
Punjab: Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple
Sacrilege bid at Golden Temple: Case registered against dead accused
Day after sacrilege attempt, Punjab CM Channi visits Golden Temple
Piyush Goyal digitally analyses BAPS Temple 3D model at Dubai Expo
No birthday celebrations for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who turns 71
-
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condemned the alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar and called it a 'conspiracy' to make society fight among themselves.
"The incident of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib which took place at Golden Temple Amritsar on December 18 is unfortunate," reads a statement issued by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.
"Sri Guru Granth Sahib and Sri Guru tradition is a matter of common heritage and reverence for all of us and is the storehouse of knowledge of India. The forces that make society fight among themselves are conspiring and they keep doing it," it added.
Calling for punishing the conspirators severely, RSS said "Such conspirators should be exposed and punished severely and society should not allow any hindrance in mutual harmony due to such incidents".
A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place during evening prayers when a man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Amritsar City, Parminder Singh Bhandal told ANI: "One 24-25-year-old man barged inside Golden Temple where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword and was escorted out by the Sangat people. He later died in an altercation."
"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Amritsar's deputy commissioner of police (Law and Order) had been constituted, which would present an investigation report within two days," said Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU