JUST IN
ECI chief Rajiv Kumar says it gives 'Agnipariksha' in every election
Two pro-Khalistani suspects belonging to SFJ held from Madhya Pradesh
Torrent Group to appeal against NCLAT order in Reliance Cap matter in SC
Nod to selective harvest of large fish in Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake
RSS pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at annual meet
PM Modi inaugurates 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project
Indian startups should resist pressure to move outside: Mohandas Pai
IAF dispenses over 25,000 ltrs of water to contain Goa forest fire
J-K: Banihal-Hingni stretch of USBRL project may be finished by June end
DA crisis: Bengal governor has agreed to mediate, claim agitators
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi inaugurates 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RSS pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at annual meet

The Sangh also paid tributes to late Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Odisha minister Nabakishore Das, who was killed by a police officer

Topics
RSS | Mulayam Singh Yadav | Sharad Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  Samalkha (Hry) 

Nagpur: Volunteers conduct a march during the concluding function of the third-year Officers Training Camp (OTC) of RSS, at Reshimbag in Nagpur, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
Representative Image

The RSS paid tributes to late Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, socialist leader Sharad Yadav, senior advocate Shanti Bhushan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi at its annual general body meeting here on Sunday.

The three-day annual general body meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) started here on Sunday, with the organisation paying homage to political leaders and noted personalities who died in the last one year.

The list contained more than 100 names, including that of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav and Bhushan.

The Sangh also paid tributes to late Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Odisha minister Nabakishore Das, who was killed by a police officer.

The list also included the names of Sagar Sahu and Budhram Kartam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Chhattisgarh who were "martyred in Naxalite violence".

The list of noted personalities who were paid tributes included the names of the prime minister's mother, Hiraben Modi, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, actor Javed Khan Amrohi and singer Vani Jairam.

Sangh functionaries also paid homage to industrialists Jamshed J Irani and

Vikram Kirloskar.

At the first session of the meeting, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale read out the names of all the noted personalities, including politicians, industrialists and artistes, who passed away in the last one year.

The list also included the names of functionaries of the Sangh and its allied organisations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RSS

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 15:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU