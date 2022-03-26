Ruling BJD leads in 76 of 108 Odisha civic bodies: Election Commission

The ruling was leading in three municipal corporations and 73 other urban local bodies in as the counting of votes was underway on Saturday, according to State Election Commission.

candidates were leading in 73 civic bodies for the post of chairperson, followed by the in 16 and the in seven, while others, including Independent candidates, were ahead in nine ULBs.

The ruling party's mayor candidates in three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur were also leading over their nearest rivals.

Counting of votes polled in Dhamnagar Notified Area Council in Bhadrak district will be held later, an SEC official said.

Nearly 65 per cent of the total 40.55 lakh voters had on March 24 exercised their franchise in the elections to civic bodies.

The results will decide the fate of 6,411 candidates contesting for the posts of mayor and chairperson and 5,842 nominees for councillor and corporator posts.

