Russia confirms single-day record of 28,782 new Covid-19 infections

registered 28,782 new cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections to date, the country's COVID-19 response center said.

The country has registered 2,431,731 infections over the course of the pandemic, making its caseload the fourth highest in the world, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 508 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 42,684.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 7,993 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 640,050, the response center said.

According to the center, 1,916,396 people have recovered, including 27,644 over the past day.

So far, over 78.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

