Delhi people will choose AAP in municipal elections: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Soon after Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday said that the people of Delhi would choose in the Municipal Corporation election once again.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "In the last 15 years, BJP has spread garbage all over Delhi and created mountains of garbage. This time on December 4, the people of Delhi will vote for the cleanliness of Delhi. People will vote to make Delhi clean and beautiful. This time people of Delhi will choose in Municipal Corporation election also."

The for MCD will be held on December 4 while counting of votes will be done on December 7, said Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Delhi State Election Commissioner said that the Model code of conduct is implemented in Delhi from today itself.

"The issue of notification will be on November 7 and will end on November 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is Nov 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7," said Vijay Dev.

Vijay Dev said that the delimitation process in Delhi had been completed and polling stations have been redrawn.

"Now we are prepared for 250 wards in Delhi. The municipal corporation of Delhi has jurisdiction in 68 constituencies. 42 seats are reserved for SCs," he said.

The state election commission also announced the number of seats reserved for the scheduled caste women and women of the general category.

"Out of those 42 seats for SC, 21 seats will be for SC women. 104 seats will be reserved for women," said Vijay Dev.

The total number of civic body poll wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday pertaining to the redrawing of wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

After the 'delimitation' of MCD wards by the central government, the total number of wards in the MCD will amount to 250 of which 42 are decided to be reserved.

