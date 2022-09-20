S Jaishankar holds bilateral, multilateral meetings during UNGA session

-
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held several bilateral and multilateral meetings as he began his hectic diplomatic week at the high-level session of the UN General Assembly here.
Jaishankar, who arrived here Sunday, began the UNGA meetings with the India-CELAC Quartet.
A statement issued after the meeting said India-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Quartet Meeting, held under the pro-tempore presidency of Argentina, took stock of development towards a post COVID pandemic economic recovery, and agreed to work closely in sectors including trade and commerce, agriculture, food and energy security, health, vaccine production, traditional medicines and logistics.
The CELAC Quartet was represented by Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero, Foreign Minister of Guatemala Mario Adolfo Bucaro Flores, Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Amery Browne and Vice Minister for Multilateral Affairs of Colombia Laura Gil Savastano.
The statement said both sides expressed satisfaction at revitalising the India-CELAC forum. They expressed happiness at the growing engagements of India with Latin American countries, and reviewed the entire spectrum of India-CELAC relations.
They also discussed regional and multilateral issues of mutual interests. Both sides acknowledged their cooperation in UN and other multilateral bodies, and agreed to work together on global issues including UN reforms and Climate Change.
During his meeting with Malta's Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta Ian Borg, Jaishankar congratulated them on their election to UNSC and also agreed to deepen cooperation in the UN and Commonwealth.
They also "explored strengthening our bilateral economic ties".
With Trinidad and Tobago foreign minister Browne, Jaishankar noted "our celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations. Look forward to strengthening our traditionally strong cooperation.
He also met Olta Xhacka, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania.
Valued our close cooperation in the UN Security Council. Discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship. Exchanged views on Ukraine and energy security, Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 06:43 IST