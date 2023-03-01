S Jaishankar holds talks with counterparts from Brazil, Turkey, Mauritius

External Affairs Minister on Tuesday held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Brazil, Turkiye and with a focus on the agenda of the foreign ministers' meeting and the Ukraine conflict.

The foreign ministers of the three countries are in Delhi to attend the crucial meeting on March 1 and 2.

On his meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Jaishankar said the momentum in the bilateral relations, especially in the economic and energy domains figured in the talks.

"Delighted to host FM Mauro Vieira of this evening. As Troika members, discussed the issues coming up at the Foreign Ministers' Meeting," he said on Twitter.

"Took note of the momentum in our bilateral relations, especially in the economic and energy domains," Jaishankar said.

He further said it was agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation, including in the UN, BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-Chins-South Africa) and IBSA.

The IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) is a tripartite grouping aimed at promoting cooperation among the three countries.

On his talks with Turkiye foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Jaishankar said they discussed the G20 agenda, the Ukraine conflict and bilateral cooperation.

In the meeting, Cavusoglu conveyed his government's appreciation for India's help after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake.

India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that killed over 30,000 people.

"Welcomed FM @MevlutCavusoglu of Trkiye in New Delhi for #G20FMM. Appreciated his warm words for #OperationDost and all personnel involved. Discussed the G20 agenda, the Ukraine conflict and our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar said he discussed with the Foreign Minister of Alan Ganoo the robust development partnership and multilateral cooperation.

"Started my meetings on #G20FMM sidelines with FM Alan Ganoo of . Value Mauritius' participation in G20. Reiterated our commitment to Neighborhood First, SAGAR & Forward Africa policies," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Discussed our robust development partnership and our strong multilateral cooperation," he added.

While and Turkiye are members of G20, Mauritius is not part of the bloc.

A number of foreign ministers of non-G20 countries, including that of Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Bangladesh, are also attending the meet following India's invitation as guests.

While the visiting dignitaries will be welcomed at a gala reception on March 1, the crucial deliberations on various challenges will be held on March 2



The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)