The Indian sporting fraternity, led by iconic batsman and cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the nation has lost a great leader who was loved by all.

Mukherjee, who served as the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017, died on Monday in an army hospital here, following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84, and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and was being treated for a lung infection. He had suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest at 4.30 pm.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri He served India passionately for several decades. My condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," Tendulkar tweeted.

Kohli added: "The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri My sincere condolences to his family."



Former India opener-turned BJP Member of Parliament said Mukherjee was a stalwart of Indian politics who was loved by all and sundry.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri He belonged to the league of leaders respected & loved across the spectrum. May god give strength to his family & loves ones. The nation will remember his immense contributions forever!" Gambhir said.

India spin legend Anil Kumble and current Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also paid their respects to departed soul.

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. May his soul rest in peace," Kumble tweeted.

Rahane added: "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."



In its condolence message, the Cricket Association of Bengal said, "A colossus in administration and an institution in statesmanship, Shri Mukherjee was also a sports lover. When he was the Defence Minister, CAB had received support and patronage. His demise has left everyone in the CAB heartbroken."Former India opener Virender Sehwag and current team pacer Ishant Sharma also followed their colleagues.

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee. Om Shanti," Sehwag tweeted.

Ishant added: "Deeply saddened by the demise of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee! He was a great leader and served our country in many ways! Condolences to friends and family! Rest in Peace."



Not just cricketers, Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal and wrestler Sushil Kumar also took to social media to pay homage to the departed leader.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Former President & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee," Saina wrote.

"Deeply saddened at the demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri. Pranab Mukherjee My deepest condolences to his family. India has lost a great leader today," Sushil added.

Woman wrestler Geeta Phogat wrote: "Deeply saddened by the demise of our Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt deepest condolences to the friends & a family. May his soul rest in peace.

