Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead wishes for PM Modi on his 71st birthday

Legendary batsman and India skipper on Friday led the way as wishes poured in for Prime Minister on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

While Tendulkar wished PM Modi a year "full of good health and happiness," Kohli extended warm greetings on the Prime Minister's birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Wishing you a year full of good health and happiness," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Warm birthday greetings to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with good health and happiness," Kohli tweeted.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also wished PM Modi.

"Wishing Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation," Laxman tweeted.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj also extended his best wishes to PM Modi.

"Wishing our honourable Prime Minister Shri ji a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and success. My best wishes. @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Yuvraj tweeted.

PM Modi is into the third year of his second consecutive term as Prime Minister.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7.

