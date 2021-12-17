Prez Kovind inaugurates Dhaka's Kali Mandir destroyed by Pak Army in 1971

-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday inaugurated the historic Sri Ramna Kali Mandir here, 50 years after it was destroyed by the Pakistani forces in 1971.
President Kovind is in Bangladesh on his maiden state visit at the invitation of his counterpart M Abdul Hamid to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.
The President and First Lady Savita Kovind offered prayers at the renovated temple.
The temple was totally destroyed by the Pakistani Army's operation codenamed 'Operation Searchlight' in 1971, targeting the resistance movement in the country.
The temple was set on fire by the Pakistani forces, killing many people, including devotees and those residing in it.
India supported the renovation of the temple.
Hindus make up some 10 per cent of the Muslim-majority Bangladesh's 169 million population.
