Sanjay Raut seeks more time to appear before ED; says busy with party work

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe, an official said.
His lawyer submitted a letter at the ED's office here, requesting time for Raut to appear before the probe agency, he said.
Talking to reporters, Raut said he was busy with party programmes and would visit the central agency's office after that.
"Some people want to put us behind bars and run the state, the way it happened during the Emergency, the Sena's chief spokesperson claimed.
Referring to the use of central agencies in some states, Raut sought to draw a parallel with the excesses committed against political opponents during the Emergency, and said he was ready to go behind bars for second Independence.
The ED had summoned Rajya Sabha member Raut on Tuesday for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.
The development comes as the Shiv Sena battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
On Tuesday, Raut's lawyer reached the ED's office here around 11.15 am and submitted a letter to the agency officials, requesting time for the parliamentarian to appear before it, the official said.
Talking to reporters, Raut said, "The moment I am free, I will go to the ED. I am a lawmaker. I know the law. Even if the law implementing agencies are working in a wrong way, I am a law-abiding person."
On Monday, Raut had termed the ED's summons as a "conspiracy" to stop him from fighting against their political opponents, and said he will not be able to appear before the agency on Tuesday as he had to attend a meeting in Alibaug (Raigad district).
Last week, when the rebellion began in the Shiv Sena, another minister Anil Parab had appeared before the ED for questioning in a money laundering case registered against him.
