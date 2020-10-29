SAT extends suspension of physical hearing till November 20 amid Covid-19

The (SAT) on Thursday extended suspension of physical hearing till November 20 amid the pandemic.

Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, according to a notification.

"... the judicial work of the tribunal (physical hearing) shall remain suspended till 20th November, 2020," it said in a notification.

The tribunal would keep functioning via video conference from November 2 from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm until further orders.

As per the notification, the office of the registry would function from November 2 from 11 am to 4.30 pm on all working days.

The directions already issued and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with the present order and shall remain in force up to and inclusive of November 20, the tribunal said.

Besides, matters fixed for physical hearing between November 2 to November 20 would be rescheduled from December 1 to December 21.

Earlier, the tribunal had suspended judicial work till October 29 while continuing to function through video conference.

In case of extreme urgent matters, parties may file cases by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, the tribunal said.

