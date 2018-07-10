SC agrees to hear Delhi govt's appeal over power tussle with LG next week

The on Tuesday agreed to hear appeals of the relating to the scope of its various powers in view of the recent verdict by a Constitution bench that held that the has no independent power to take decisions.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice had recently laid down broad parameters for the governance of the capital, which has witnessed a power struggle between the Centre and since the came to power in 2014.

The bench had clarified that issues regarding various notifications issued by the in exercise of its administrative and legislative powers would be dealt separately by an appropriate smaller bench.

The bench comprising Chief Justice and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of the Delhi government that even after the verdict the stalemate over the issue of public services was continuing and that needed to be dealt with by an appropriate bench.



"It will be listed sometime in next week," the bench told lawyer Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government.

The apex court had in its July 4 ruling, vindicated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has long accused the LG of preventing his government from functioning properly.

It had said that barring three issues of public order, police and land, the Delhi government has the power to legislate and govern on other issues.

There were two LGs --incumbent Anil Baijal and his predecessor Najeeb Jung-- with whom Kejriwal was at loggerheads, accusing them of preventing the functioning of his government at the behest of the Centre.