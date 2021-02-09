SC notice to Centre on plea seeking implementation of new farm laws

-
The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a plea by a firm seeking implementation of the controversial new farm laws and its inclusion as a member in the committee formed by the top court to resolve impasse between the government and farmers protesting against the legislations.
A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices to the Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Agriculture while tagging the plea with similar petitions.
The apex court was hearing a plea filed by an Aligarh-based company seeking immediate direction to the Central government and Uttar Pradesh government to implement the three laws -- the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.
The plea filed by Ramway Foods Limited and others stated that the petitioners cannot be made to suffer contrary to the favourable legislation which is enacted with the aim and object for the increasing the yield and remunerative price framework.
"There are about 2000 Roller Flour Mills throughout India, which are producing Atta, Maida, Suji and Bran at large scale. These Roller Flour Mills are the major consumers of wheat used as raw material.
The apex court on January 12 had stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a 4-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.
"Since the Petitioners are major stakeholders of the farm produce they are entitled to have a member in the Committee Constituted by this Court vide interim and other connected matters, so that the grievances/ hardships of the Petitioners who are supporting the impugned laws may be duly considered/addressed upon and hearing before the Committee submits any report," the plea said.
