SC stays proceedings pending in HCs on pleas to regulate OTT platforms

-
ALSO READ
Rs 8,000 cr online streaming industry stares at regulatory challenges
Digital news portals, OTT platforms like Netflix now under govt regulation
From Netflix to Amazon, OTT players finalise regulation rulebook
OTT, online news platforms under govt regulation: What does it mean?
OTT platforms tying up with telecom companies to expand their market
-
The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed proceedings pending before several high courts across the country on pleas related to regulation of over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that despite the apex court's earlier order issuing notice on the transfer plea filed by the Centre to club all such petitions filed in various high courts, the Punjab and Haryana High Court is proceeding in the matter pending there.
The bench observed that notice on transfer petition means that proceedings going on have to stay.
Mehta said several fresh petitions are being filed in different high courts on the issue.
Then we will stay proceedings before all high courts and hear the matter in second week after the Holi break, the bench said.
The top court had earlier issued notice on a transfer petition filed by the Centre seeking to club all petitions filed in various high courts on the issue of regulating OTT platforms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU