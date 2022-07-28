JUST IN

BJP youth leader murder: Over 15 detained for interrogation, says ADGP
Curfew in 2 Rajasthan villages after protesting locals clash with police
Army rescues four youth trapped in J-K's Poonch river flash flood
Raj, Goa and Gujarat lead in placing govt trained solar panel technicians
Insult to Odisha daughter: Chaos in state assembly over Rashtrapatni remark
'No impact on flight operations': SpiceJet after DGCA curtails 50% flights
Task force to be set up to provide guidance to govt on tackling monkeypox
Congress warns of consequences if interim president Sonia Gandhi 'harmed'
RS adjourned till noon amid uproar over Chowdhury's remark on Prez
Honey-trapped Army jawan sent to two-day police remand in Jaipur
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19: Over 30 students vaccinated with one syringe in MP, probe ordered

Business Standard

SC to hear plea against construction of metro car shed in Aarey forest area

Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to stop the construction of a metro car shed under the project of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey forest area on July 29

Topics
Supreme Court | Mumbai Metro | Trees

ANI  General News 
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to stop the construction of a metro car shed under the project of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey forest area on July 29.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant posted the matter for Friday after senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned it for urgent hearing saying that the authorities have started cutting trees again despite there being a stay order of the court.

He said, more trees in the forest could be cut over the weekend to make space for the construction.

"They will operate more JCBs over the weekend, hence, the urgency. Please list the matter tomorrow," said Shankarnaraynan.

In 2019, the Supreme Court asked the Maharashtra government to stop cutting trees in the Aarey forest area and directed it to maintain the status quo.

Filing the fresh application, the petitioner, NGO Vanashakti sought direction that two matters pending before the NGT, Pune and Bombay High Court be decided expeditiously.

It said that matter before the NGT was related to challenging the notification of December 5, 2016, of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), excluding a certain plot of land measuring 165 hectares from the Ecological Sensitive Zone. The Bombay High Court has seized the petition seeking a declaration that the entire land of the Aarey Milk Colony is forest land.

"Since the restoration of the forests of Aarey Milk Colony is not possible once the trees are cut and the flood plains of the Mithi river covered over with concrete, the more prudent approach would be to order the immediate final hearing cases pending before the Bombay High Court and the NGT, Pune, and, in the interim, order all construction work in the Aarey Milk Colony to temporarily stopped," it said.

The petitioner said, "It has set out photographs including satellite images and google maps showing the lush forest cover as it exists today and also the photographs showing the massive construction work that is going on at full speed and with hundreds of trees already cut".

The top court in its 2019 order had stayed cutting trees in the Aarey first area while hearing a suo moto PIL based on a letter written by a group of law students to the court against the felling of trees.

In October 2019, MMRCL started axing the trees after the Bombay High Court rejected a bunch of petitions filed by NGOs and activists against the tree felling. Resolved to save the trees, many protestors gathered at the site to raise their voice against the felling of trees. Later, more people joined the protestors near the Aarey colony area, where the Mumbai Police imposed Section 144, thereby banning unlawful assembly.

The protesters had been demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 16:32 IST

`
.